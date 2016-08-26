Login Register
Happy Valley WILL return for third series, Sally Wainwright says

  • Updated
  • By

Sgt Catherine Cawood will be back on the beat and on our screens - but not for a while yet

Catherine (SARAH LANCASHIRE)
GRIPPING Calderdale police drama Happy Valley will return to our screens for a third series, Sally Wainwright confirmed.

The Huddersfield-born screenwriter made the reveal in an interview at Edinburgh Fringe Festival, as she also confessed her regret at killing off Kate in Last Tango in Halifax.

Sally was talking to Russell T. Davies at the festival, where she claimed Sgt Catherine Cawood would be back on our screens, but not for a while yet.

She said: “It will happen but it will be a little while. I have got some good ideas.”

The series follows Sgt Catherine Cawood and hardened criminal Tommy Lee Royce, and was filmed in several local locations.

The Wills O’Nats pub at Blackmoorfoot and Tesco in Brighouse all featured on the series earlier this year.

Sally has plenty to keep her busy in the meantime, with her latest BBC drama on the Bronte sisters, To Walk Invisible, soon to hit the small screens.

She also announced she is currently working on a musical for TV, but declined to reveal details.

Lauren and Sam debate Happy Valley
“It’s on the way,” she told the festival. “It’s an idea I have got for the screen that I am hoping to get away.”

Quizzed on the lastseries of Last Tango in Halifax, Sally said she regretted killing off Kate.

The pregnant character had just married partner Caroline, also played by Sarah Lancashire, and was killed in a car crash.

Sally said: “I didn’t realise how attached the audience had become to that relationship and those characters. I found it hard and I regretted it.”

Happy Valley

