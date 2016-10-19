A notorious beggar who demands £1 from strangers for his bus fare home is back on the streets in Kirklees – but has been hit by a slump in the pound.

The man – dubbed Pound Man – approaches people in supermarket car parks and public areas asking for money.

He always has a sob story saying he needs the money to get home or to see his partner who is about to give birth in hospital.

The Examiner reported in February how Pound Man plagued supermarkets across in Dewsbury, Huddersfield and beyond.

His favourite haunts included Sainsbury’s Shorehead store in Huddersfield, Tesco in Batley and Morrisons in Heckmondwike.

Complaints about Pound Man stopped for a few months sparking speculation he may have moved on – or been in jail.

But now there’s been a rash of sightings again and Pound Man is back.

Sainsburys, Shorehead

While he’s been away Britain has voted to leave the European Union and the pound has lost value against other currencies.

Post-Brexit, Pound Man has now reduced his demands to 90p or even as low as 50p!

Many people have told a public Facebook group they have seen him again.

Pound Man’s antics split opinion, some seeing him as a harmless conman, others as a public menace.

Posting on the Dewsbury Pictures Old and New group someone said they had seen Pound Man near Dewsbury Sports Centre – but he only needed 50p to get to Wakefield by bus.

Another said he had “changed tactics” and was now happy with 90p and asked whether he gave change, while someone else quipped: “He has to compete with pound shops.”

Someone else replied saying: “He’s falling quicker than the pound. I’ll give him a couple of weeks and he will be paying us.”