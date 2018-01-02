Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hard-hearted thieves stole items of great sentimental value after walking into their victim’s Huddersfield home.

The cruel crime happened in Kirkheaton and left the 68-year-old woman terrified.

Now police have put out an appeal for information.

The crime, classed as a distraction burglary, happened between 1.20pm and 1.35pm on School Lane on Friday, December 15.

At first a man walked into the victim’s home.

She confronted him and asked him to leave. Meanwhile, another man went into the woman’s house and carried out a search upstairs.

Both men then left with several items including cash and property of sentimental value to the victim.

Det Con Debbie Montgomery from Huddersfield CID, said: “This was a despicable crime which has left the victim terrified in her own home.

“We would like to speak with anyone who has information about the offence or who may have seen the suspects outside the property shortly before the incident, or leaving.”

One of them is white in his 40s, of average build and height with short greyish hair.

Anyone who has any information should contact Huddersfield CID on 101 or, quoting reference 13170584885.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555111.