A house-builder fined £120,000 for polluting a beck in Lindley has ‘significantly improved its processes’ to ensure it will never happen again.

Harron Homes was prosecuted by the Environment Agency and fined heavily at Leeds Magistrates’ Court this week for polluting Grimescar Dyke during construction of the Farriers Croft estate off Crosland Road in 2015.

Richard Wilson, finance director at Harron Homes, said: “We accept the fine imposed for this historic incident, which occurred in late November/early December 2015.

“The discharge of silt water into a local beck occurred during a period of heavy and persistent rainfall, which eventually contributed to the 2015 Boxing Day floods in many parts of Yorkshire.

“Following this incident, we suspended work on the site and put measures in place to manage the situation. The appropriate permits were subsequently granted, authorising us to discharge clean water into the beck as construction resumed.

“There is no evidence that any environmental harm was suffered due to the discharge of silt water, although we accept that this incident should have been prevented.

“This is the first time that Harron Homes have been prosecuted by the Environment Agency. Since the incident, we have invested significantly in improving our processes and have implemented a full surface water management procedure in order to ensure that we now meet the highest environmental standards on all of our sites.”

The Environment Agency urged anyone concerned about pollution to contact the incident hotline on 0800 807060 so they can investigate.