BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration will attempt to walk the 15 miles from Huddersfield to Halifax this Friday (November 17) - with one leg tied to BBC weatherman Paul Hudson.

The pair will be taking on the three-legged challenge as the culmination of five days of fundraising by the Look North team in aid of Children in Need.

The route leaves St George’s Square in Huddersfield at 8am, winding through Elland, Rastrick, Brighouse and Hipperholme before scaling the dreaded Shibden Wall and reaching Halifax’s Piece Hall at 5pm.

By the end of the day the pair will have climbed a total of 2,000 feet.

Before the week of challenges 67-year-old Harry said: “We are excited, if not a little scared, about taking on another series of challenges to raise money for a worthy cause! This one will see us doing some of our most daring and possibly silliest challenges yet for BBC Children in Need, so I do hope to see our wonderful viewers coming out to support along the way.”

Last year the Look North team raised £50,000 for Children in Need with a series of similar challenges - including abseiling down a building of Sheffield Hallam University.

Across Yorkshire, BBC Children in Need currently funds 170 projects to the value of £11.5m.