A Huddersfield man who has made a big name for himself in the world of theatre has been awarded an OBE for services to drama.

John Tiffany is now directing the highly acclaimed West End production of the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child which he will be taking to Broadway and then Australia.

He has just been directing the National Theatre’s Christmas show Pinocchio - the first time that Disney has lent the rights to the music and songs of the classic 1940 animated film.

The 46-year-old, who was born in Marsden and brought up in Meltham, is also well respected within the industry for setting up the National Theatre of Scotland in 2005 and then staging a play called Black Watch about Scottish soldiers during the Iraq War.

He also directed the award-winning musical Once which tells the enchanting tale of a Dublin street musician who is about to give up on his dream when a beautiful young woman takes a sudden interest in his haunting love songs.

John said: “The award of an OBE is a massive surprise for me – a Huddersfield lad who became a theatre director. I’ve actually no idea who put me forward for it - I’ve asked all the ‘usual suspects’ I know but all have denied it. I see it as a testament to all the people who have supported and encouraged me over the years.”

John was educated at Marsden Infant School, Meltham Juniors and then Honley High before going to Huddersfield New College where he studied maths, biology and chemistry.

But he was always interested in amateur dramatics, playing the role of Oliver in the musical staged by Huddersfield Operatice Society and he was also involved with Kirklees Youth Performing Arts and Huddersfield Light Opera Company.

And he paid tribute to Huddersfield New College drama teacher Liz Heywood who inspired him when he took part in theatre productions at the college.

“Everyone remembers a particularly inspirational teacher and for me it was Mrs Heywood,” he said.

But the main crossroads in his life came when he went to Glasgow University in 1990 with the aim of going into medicine but at that time Glasgow was the European City of Culture and John saw the possibility of a career in the theatre ... so much so he changed course to do theatre and classics.

Last year the university awarded him an honorary doctorate.

From that moment he never looked back and his career has gone from strength to strength and, with the OBE, has now hit new heights.

John’s parents Margaret and Neil live in Meltham and he has one sister, Rachael, and three nephews Joe, 28, Louis, 19 and Max, 15.