A 21-year-old man has been given a suspended jail sentence after he was involved in a 23 minute police chase through Huddersfield.

Leeds Crown Court heard Hashim Ali was seen behind the wheel of a Toyota Yaris in the Newsome Road area on the afternoon of August 7.

The officer who saw him did a check on the vehicle and decided to stop it when he found it had no registered keeper but when he put his blue lights on to stop the driver, who had two passengers, ignored him.

Tim Capstick, prosecuting, said the officer also put on the police siren but Ali drove off at speed towards Chapel Hill. He then went through a red light at the junction with Colne Road overtaking vehicles waiting at the lights on the wrong side of the road.

He did a 90 degree turn left and continued towards the junction with St Thomas Road through another red light into Lockwood Road and on into Albert Street and Queens Mill Road doing up to 60mph.

Albert Street, Lockwood

He went on to the wrong side of the road a number of times including ignoring keep left bollards and at one point an oncoming vehicle had to mount the pavement to avoid a collision with him.

Mr Capstick said Ali drove through a housing estate in Dalton and into Bradley Mill Road towards Cooper Bridge Road narrowly avoiding a collision with a Mazda car as he drove through oncoming traffic.

In Leeds Road he again drove on the wrong side of the road to pass stationary traffic. By then other police officers had joined in the pursuit as well as the police helicopter and Ali was eventually boxed in by vehicles.

A small bag containing some cannabis was seized which he indicated was for his personal use.

Andrew Dallas, representing Ali, said he had not been involved in any similar trouble. He had been making a short journey to the shops in a relative’s vehicle and when he realised police wanted him to stop had panicked because he was not insured to drive it.

Mr Dallas said Ali was someone who was young for his age and easily led and the behaviour was out of character for him.

“He is acutely aware of the jeopardy he is in,” Mr Dallas told the court.

Ali, of Cow Heys, Dalton, admitted dangerous driving, having no insurance and possessing cannabis.

He was given an eight month prison sentence suspended for 18 months with a 15 day activity requirement including attending the responsible road user group and 200 hours unpaid work. He was also disqualified from driving for two years.

Recorder Simon Batiste said the case involved a “truly terrible piece of driving” and it was only good fortune nobody was killed or injured but he had the offer of work, had not been in trouble for anything similar and the probation service believed he could be rehabilitated.