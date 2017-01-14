Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Litter louts and law-breaking dog owners could soon be under closer scrutiny.

Kirklees Council has admitted staff shortages have left it unable to dish out any fines for littering, dog fouling or other environmental offences in recent months.

The council’s senior team – the Cabinet – has been told that enforcement patrolling had ceased after the 13-strong dog warden and waste enforcement team was cut to just six members of staff.

But that could all change as it is set to employ a private firm to patrol the streets and parks of Kirklees.

The company – which has not yet been chosen – will provide staff with bodycams in a bid to catch more anti-social behaviour.

It is hoped it will increase the number of £75 fixed penalty notices handed out.

The council says the option for a 50% discount for early repayment will be axed and the chance to avoid the fine by going on a ‘Good Citizen’ course will also be dropped.

The use of bodycams will reduce the chance of people being able to challenge incidents.

People who refuse to pay fixed penalties can be prosecuted in court, with fines escalating from £500 to £2,500.

Offences for which people can be fined include: littering, sale or repair of vehicles on the public highway, drinking alcohol in prohibited areas, urinating or defacating in public, distributing flyers inside Huddersfield ring road or Springwood car park, fly-posting, dog fouling and a range of other dog-related matters.

The Cabinet will consider the plan at its meeting on Tuesday.