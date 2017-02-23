Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fans of a curry house’s axe threatened glow-in-the-dark palm trees have claimed victory...for now.

Planning inspectors had ordered the illuminated plastic palm trees in the car park of Shama restaurant at Heckmondwike were taken down.

But following a campaign to save them, Kirklees Council has now confirmed it will not be enforcing the decision by the government inspector.

But it has said it will do if there are further complaints.

The u-turn comes after an online petition to save the fake plastic trees gathered more than 1,500 signatures.

Restaurant owner, Ilyas Mohammad, said: “It’s a stay of execution, which is absolutely fantastic news for us and all the people that signed the petition.

“The trees aren’t just important to us but for the area too.

“A lot of people have said they use them as a focal point for giving directions as you can’t miss them!

“So they’ve become a great local landmark.

“I’m really pleased that common sense has prevailed.”

Campaign founder Richard Spreadbury, said he did not understand why the council wanted to “waste public money getting involved in such trivial matters.”

Claiming victory online, he said: “We won!”

He added: “Kirklees have better thing to pursue rather than this enforcement notice.”