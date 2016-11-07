Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bosses behind Huddersfield’s ski-slope plan have three more years to get the scheme started.

Planning permission on the £100m HD One proposal around the John Smith’s Stadium was set to lapse before a single brick had been laid.

But developers KSDL Ltd have breathed a sigh of relief after councillors unanimously agreed to give them one last chance to get going.

At Kirklees Council’s strategic planning committee, one councillor expressed frustration at how long it was taking to get off the ground.

Clr Mohan Sohkal said: “It’s nearly eight years since we gave permission – it’s a long time.

“Neighbouring councils are developing very fast but for eight years they haven’t done anything.

“How long can the council go on wasting time?”

Other councillors were more sympathetic to the firm’s problems getting finance on the huge scheme around the stadium.

Clr Andrew Pinnock said things were only just starting to return to normal in Leeds while Clr Steve Hall highlighted the delays that led to the large hole in the centre of Bradford for several years.

The ambitious HD One scheme includes new shops, restaurants and leisure facilities and a Radisson Park Inn hotel.

Roads will be improved to cope with the extra traffic.