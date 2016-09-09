HD One: Here's what Huddersfield said about the first-look video

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

A video revealing what the HD One leisure development around the John Smith's Stadium could look like has caused quite a stir in Huddersfield.

A stylish promotional clip showing mock-up images of the bars, restaurants and other attractions teases shopping, dining and live music as well as a ski slope down the side of the stadium onto the current St Andrew's car park.

Planning permission for the £100 million development could be just weeks away - and Examiner readers were keen to share their views on the ambitious project.

Some urged developers to get building — while others worried about the impact HD One could have on Huddersfield's town centre shops and parking and traffic around the John Smith's Stadium.

The video has been watched hundreds of times on our website this morning — here are some of the reactions from our Facebook page.

www.thehdone.com An artist's impression of the HDOne scheme

Here's what you said:

Sammy Beaumont: "The novelty would wear off fast. We don't need all that down on Leeds Road, we need money putting into the town centre so it's not all fast food shops and pound stores."

Jason Goodwill: "I see they mentioned entertainment in the stadium...when was the last concert etc? Oh yes the residents complained so no more concerts. All the spit and polish but you still can't polish a turd... and that area and road infra structure is one hell of a TURD."

Jessica Wright: "Looks fabulous, need to make sure there is lots of free parking, all surrounding streets are clogged up when matches are on."

Martin J Gabanski: "We'll be getting our very own home-grown 'Ali - the Albatross' and 'Darren the Duck'.... er... flying down the piste."

Catherine Gordge: "Wish they'd hurry up and start building it, Kirklees always take so long, it needs something in the town to get people in, it would be great for the town."

Julie Martyn: "It looks good... But there doesn't appear to be enough parking. Imagine trying to get in and out on match days..."

Shaun Maddox: "Another nail in the town centre coffin."

Steven Oldroyd: "St Andrews Stadium car park gone, a multi storey where the Town Ave car park is ? The plans are superb but extremely flawed.

Car parking and exiting the Stadium are bad enough as it is but with a football crowd, and don't forget we're pulling in 20,000 now, coupled with skiers, cinema customers and shoppers it will turn it into a living hell on a Saturday.

"The Leeds Rd corridor is severely congested even on none match days and the traffic management system is dire at the best of times. I'm all for it but serious consideration has to be given concerning parking or by the look of it the lack of it. How on earth would a multi storey car park cope with the congestion?"

