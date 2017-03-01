Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid to a Huddersfield student described as a “lovely lad who made everyone smile.”

Nqobile Ngwenya, 17, who attended Greenhead College and was a former Royds Hall Community School pupil, died suddenly on Monday.

No details of the nature of his death have been released at this stage and his family has asked for privacy.

Messages of condolences have flooded social media since news of the tragedy emerged.

Tributes have been led by his former football club Westend FC in Huddersfield.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

The club said in a statement: “It is with great sadness we have to report the untimely death of former Westend junior Nqobile Ngwenya.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this very sad time.”

Pearce Heggie, who coached him, said: “Nqobile wad a lovely lad. He gave 110% in every training session and match. He made the other team members smile and happy and always picked their spirits up after they lost a match.

“My thoughts and love go out to the family of Nqobile. You were a lovely lad, you were a pleasure to coach and made everyone smile.

“He will be deeply missed by all.”

West End Juniors, which is based at New Hey Road, posted a picture of Nqobile and his teammates celebrating winning a title.

The following tributes were made on Twitter.

Emily Coulter tweeted: “This heartbreaking event is terrible, and for it to happen to such a young and promising boy is so much worse. RIP Nqobile Ngwenya.”

Olivia posted: “Times like this when everyone comes together, just sad that it’s for such a heartbreaking reason. RIP Nqobile.”