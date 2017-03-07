Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man hurled eggs at his ex-girlfriend’s windows and smeared dog dirt on them after a row over a mobile phone.

Paul Lonsdale, 50, of Crawshaw Street, Ravensthorpe, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecuting, Jill Seddon, said the incident occurred on January 5 at Paula Hirst’s home.

She said: “She was on the phone and he was shouting for his phone back. He threw some eggs and then picked up some dog faeces and smeared it across the window.

“She saw the defendant do this. He smeared poo on her window with a tissue.”

Ms Seddon said the defendant was arrested and interviewed. He agreed that he did it because she would not give him his phone back.

Arshad Khan, in mitigation, said: “After all that he didn’t get his phone back. The relationship has finished. It’s fair to say it was not his best moment though there were some elements of provocation.

“He had asked for the phone the night before. She said ‘no’ but if he came back at 9am the next day she would give it to him then.”

District Judge Michael Fanning said: “Clearly there are two sides to this but the way you reacted was childish to say the least.”

The judge gave him a conditional discharge and ordered him to pay £105 in costs within 28 days.