More than 120 people turned out to say goodbye today (Monday) to Huddersfield athletics legend Derek Ibbotson who died last month.

The Longwood Harriers clubman died in a care home at Lupset, near Wakefield, where he was being cared for following a diagnosis of dementia.

A bronze medalist at 5000m in the Melbourne Olympics of 1956 and the World Mile record holder – he was the first man ever to run exactly four minutes for the classic distance – Ibbotson became a great favourite with the British public and was awarded an MBE in the 2008 New Year’s Honours list.

Born George Derek Ibbotson in Berry Brow on June 17, 1932, he became part of a golden era for British middle-distance running in the 1950s.

And, as his funeral service at St Peter’s Church in Huddersfield, was told, he was a genuinely larger than life figure who counted friendships across the world.

The Vicar of Huddersfield, the Rev Canon Simon Moor, said he epitomised all that was life-enhancing about sport.

He said: “He loved the sheer enjoyment of sport, the competing, winning, celebrating. He was competitive even down to board and card games.

“He was a good raconteur, a big personality, he had a wonderful life. He could fill rooms and draw people in.”

As a boy he said young Derek had been equally keen on football as running but family legend had it that his father John told him one day: “You are a runner, lad” and burnt his football boots.

He said the key moment in his early life was his drafting to RAF Yatesbury. “The training he got there, well, the rest is history.”

After serving in the RAF, Derek shot to world class status in 1955 when he won the Inter-counties three-mile title in 13 minutes 34.6 seconds.

A year later he became AAA champion and selection followed for the Olympics, where he was on the podium behind Vladimir Kuts and compatriot Gordon Pirie.

After Sir Roger Bannister became the first man to break four minutes for the mile, Derek succeeded him as world record holder by running 3 minutes 57.2 seconds in July 1957.

Mr Moor said two of Derek’s proudest achievements were being awarded his MBE in 2008 and receiving an honorary degree from Huddersfield University.

And he was anxious to stress what a family man Derek was. He was married twice, initially to fellow athlete Madeleine Wooller, with whom he had three daughters, Christine, Nichola and Georgina.

He then married Ann Parmenter with whom he had another daughter Joanna but Ann predeceased him.

Mr Moor also praised his partner Lynette Beveridge’s devoted care of him in his later years.