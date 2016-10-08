Login Register
"He won't stop until he finds me." Man, 61, jailed for sending ex threatening texts

Victim Tina Evans feared for her life

A woman said she feared for her life when her ex-partner harassed her.

Tina Evans received numerous abusive and threatening messages from David Smith.

Kirklees magistrates heard that Smith, of Victoria Street in Ravensthorpe, was previously jailed over an attack on Miss Evans.

The 61-year-old pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct amounting to harassment between September 4 and 14.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman told the Huddersfield court that Smith and Miss Evans had been in a relationship but she now had a new partner after he received a 20-month custodial sentence for assaulting her.

Miss Evans moved on with her life but was aware when her ex was released from prison.

Mr Bozman said: “She got various text messages from him making threats.

“On September 5 the message saying said: ‘Do you think I’ve gone away? Hah, hah – no f*****g way’.

“Then she received further texts with remarks made of a sexual nature.

“She felt scared to ever go out of the house and her new partner was also referred to in the text messages.

“The complainant said: ‘He knows the relationship is over but that will not stop him until he finds me.

“’I do fear he will kill me’.”

Magistrates jailed Smith for eight weeks.

He must pay £115 victim surcharge upon his release from prison.

They also made an indefinite restraining order banning him from contacting Miss Evans or going to the Batley area.

