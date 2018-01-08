Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A head teacher with a background in banking and economics has stepped down after finding the school could no longer afford him.

Holmfirth High School blamed “significant financial challenges” for the departure of executive head Craig Jansen.

The school had an executive head and an associate head and an independent review of the school’s leadership and management found they didn’t need both.

After discussions with the governors Mr Jansen – just two years into the job – decided it would be “in the best interests of the school” for him to quit.

News of Mr Jansen’s resignation was revealed in a letter to parents.

Mr Jansen, who found himself at the centre of controversy when the school introduced a new logo for uniforms in 2016, is understood to have already left.

He will be replaced in the short term by a consultant head, Wendy Bradford, who will work at the school for two or three days a week.

Mr Jansen, 46, took over at Holmfirth in September 2015 and became only the fourth head since the school opened in 1959.

The married father-of-one studied banking, insurance and corporate finance at university before turning to teaching 20 years ago.

He started at a private school in Gloucester as a business studies and economics teacher in 1996 and worked in Birmingham before moving to West Yorkshire.

As part of his role at Holmfirth he worked closely with the North Huddersfield Trust School as a “trust partner.”

In the letter to parents chairman of governors Tim Pickup said schools nationally were facing “significant financial pressures” and Holmfirth’s “leadership, management and governance” had been reviewed by education experts from North Yorkshire County Council.

He added: “Following the review it has been decided that the governing body will restructure the school’s senior leadership team over the coming weeks.

“This will enable Holmfirth High to continue achieving the highest possible standards of care and education within the financial resources available.

“We strongly believe this course of action is a real opportunity and will help continue moving the school forward whilst building on its many current strengths.

“This review has identified that it is no longer financially viable to have both executive head and associate head positions.

“Following discussions with Craig Jansen, he has decided that it would be in the best interests of the school for him to step down as executive head teacher.”

Mr Pickup thanked Mr Jansen for working “extremely hard” and said he “leaves the school with much improved educational standards and in a better position to face the financial challenges ahead.”

Mr Pickup said Wendy Bradford had a wealth of experience as a head teacher and was a current Ofsted inspector. She would play a key role in the restructuring.

Kirklees Council confirmed Mr Jansen’s departure and a spokesman said: “We are supporting the school with their ongoing work and we join them in wishing Craig Jansen best wishes for the future.”