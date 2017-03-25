Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Anyone looking for a warm weekend should head over the Pennines, according to Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens.

The Oakes met expert said: “High pressure will sit over the UK with clear skies, so it looks like we’ll get chilly nights with temperatures near freezing or just below and the chance of some overnight frost.

“On Saturday, when the sun breaks through in the afternoon, it should be pleasantly warm.

“But the really high temperatures will be on the other side of the Pennines towards Manchester and Cheshire with temperatures of 15deg and 16deg C. On this side, with a bit of a breeze off the North Sea, it will be 13deg to 14deg.”

Following the early hours of Sunday – when the clocks go forward – Mother’s Day could be a lot cooler.

Paul said: “If the sun gets out it will be 13deg to 14deg. It all depends on the amount of cloud which is coming down the North Sea and in from the east.

“Heading into next week, the outlook is fairly settled at first, with a fair amount of sunshine on Monday continuing into Tuesday before a less settled picture from Tuesday night into Wednesday.”