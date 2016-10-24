Login Register
Heading footballs 'affects memory', study warns

  • Updated
  • By

Findings follows concern about brain damage among older ex-players

Ray with his wife of 60 years Pat

Heading a football can affect brain function and memory for 24 hours, according to a medical study.

Researchers identified “small but significant changes in brain function” after players headed the football 12 times, according to a University of Stirling study.

The performance of the memory was reduced by between 41% and 67% after routine heading practice. The effects wore off after 24 hours.

The university has yet to investigate whether there were long-term consequences for the brain .

The findings followed a campaign by the family of former England and West Bromwich Albion striker, Jeff Astle, who died aged 59 from a degenerative brain disease due to heading the ball.

Jeff Astle

There has long been concern that heading heavy leather case footballs could be the cause of dementia .

Earlier this year it was revealed that three of England’s World Cup winning heroes were diagnosed with Alzheimer’s , including former Huddersfield Town star Ray Wilson, who was diagnosed in 2004.

Wilson’s wife Pat revealed in April that the condition had hit her husband hard.

In May the Football Association said it would lead a study into possible links between football and brain diseases.

