Health bosses have been given three months to allay the concerns of a committee which could refer an unpopular hospital shake-up plan to health minister Jeremy Hunt.

A panel of Kirklees and Calderdale councillors criticised health chiefs behind the Right Care Right Time Right Place plan, accusing them of failing to take the scrutiny process seriously.

The scrutiny panel published a list of serious concerns and recommendations for bosses behind the plan which would close Huddersfield’s A&E and centralise emergency care at Calderdale Royal Hospital (CRH), Halifax.

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS chiefs were obliged to address the panel’s concerns which included problems with emergency ambulances accessing CRH via the Elland bypass bottleneck.

But at a committee meeting on Wednesday, councillors expressed disappointment and frustration at the health bosses' responses.

Now the panel has given Calderdale and Greater Huddersfield CCGs (clinical commissioning groups), the local NHS organisations behind the plan, until February to ‘reconcile’ their concerns.

If the CCGs fail to allay the panel’s concerns, the committee may refer the plan to Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Panel co-chair Clr Liz Smaje expressed concern at CCG chiefs’ attitudes.

She said: “Are the CCGs really taking the scrutiny process seriously? It doesn’t feel like that’s the case.”

The Conservative councillor expressed concern that key information was missing – and that it was unsatisfactory for the CCGs to say that further details would supplied in the plan’s ‘full business case’.

Clr Smaje added: “The CCGs’ lack of response on this do not go any way to boost public confidence. Generally we would say we are not happy with the response.”

Clr Smaje asked Right Care Right Time Right Place leader Jen Mulcahy if the CCGs had a timescale for publishing the next stage of the plan.

To this Ms Mulcahy replied: “I don’t have a timescale I can give you at the moment.”

The panel expressed frustration at ‘insufficient’ answers to concerns about finance, staffing, parking at CRH and the impact the plan would have on health services outside hospitals.

Newsome councillor Julie Stewart-Turner said: “Why do we have to wait until full business case to get more information? I find it amazingly frustrating.”

Campaign group #HandsOffHRI praised the panel.

Cristina George from the group said: “I don’t think there was anything else they could do. The CCGs haven’t shown any respect for the process; they’ve tried to fob people off.

“The lack of detail is shameful.”