Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Health bosses are finally preparing to invest millions into boosting inadequate mental health services for children.

Parents in Kirklees have complained that they had been waiting too long for appointments for their young people to see mental health practitioners.

Many have been forced to wait far longer than the recommended three month maximum and some have been forced to call the police on their own children due to a lack of mental health support.

Families hoping for diagnoses for autism have also spoken out about waits of several years before they got help – the longest being more than four-years.

In early 2015 health chiefs admitted the Kirklees CAMHS (children and adolescents mental health service) was “not fit for purpose” despite them being more than a year into a recovery plan.

In October last year, an extra £3.7m was promised from the government over five years as part of a ‘fast lane’ improvement plan.

Twelve months on and health officials have now called for members of the public to take part in their consultation.

Kirklees Council together with NHS Greater Huddersfield and NHS North Kirklees Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) is launching its ‘Future in Mind Transformation Plan’ to improve services for children and young people with emotional, behavioural and mental health difficulties over the next five years.

A spokesperson said: “As part of this work, we want to gather feedback from a wide range of people including those who have accessed local mental health services, their parents and carers as well as health and social care professionals.

“If we are to get our plans right, we need your help. Please take a few minutes to share your feedback which will help us to improve services.

“All responses will be treated confidentially.”

Have your say by November 30 here www.kirklees.gov.uk/involve/entry.aspx?id=854

More details about the Kirklees Future in Mind Transformation Plan are available via www.kirklees.gov.uk/you-kmc/partners/childrenFamilies/futureInMind.aspx