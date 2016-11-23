Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A forthcoming book celebrating the richly varied 19th century houses of Edgerton and their Victorian and Edwardian residents will be previewed at a Huddersfield Local History Society meeting next Monday. (November 28)

The villas of Edgerton: homes to a Victorian elite will be published in June 2017 by Huddersfield Civic Society.

The author is local historian David Griffiths, who has lived on Edgerton Road since 1989 and has previously written a popular history of Greenhead Park. He states in the new book’s introduction: “A mile or so north-west of Huddersfield town centre, among dense tree cover along the main road to Halifax, lies the district of Edgerton. It is a remarkably well-preserved example of the Victorian villa suburb. There has been infill development throughout the 20th century and, of course, much change of use but there have been only a handful of demolitions.

“Unlike the much celebrated Victoria Park in Manchester, or Adel in Leeds, Edgerton is very largely intact.”

The meeting will be held at the University’s Bronte Lecture Theatres at 7.30pm. Free to Local History Society members, it is open to members of the public for a charge of £2 and no advance booking is needed.