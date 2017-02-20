Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four years ago paramedic Kate Young helped save the life of marathon runner Sean Doyle.

And this weekend Sean finally got the chance to say ‘thank you’ to the paramedic he called an ‘unsung hero.’

Dad-of-two Sean, 49 , was lining up on the start line of Huddersfield Parkrun at Greenhead Park in May, 2013 when he suffered a cardiac arrest .

Nurse Dinah Coogan and GP Dr Emma Spencer were in the park and started CPR until paramedic Mrs Young arrived.

Mrs Young said: “I remember the day well. I think his age and the circumstances of the Parkrun made it stick out.

“I sent him a message online to wish him well and it’s nice to finally meet him and see how he’s been. We don’t often see our patients afterwards so it’s lovely to hear how well he’s been doing .”

Sean suffered two cardiac arrests and was given only a 6% chance of survival but he’s now fighting fit and back running.

Sean, of Brockholes , said he was delighted to finally meet Kate and added: “It was only recently Kate’s message came through so I’m glad to finally meet her.

“She’s an unsung hero. There was a chain of medics who saved me and Kate was one of them.

“She got there in the nick of time. Saying ‘thank you’ is the least I can do.”