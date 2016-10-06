Heartbroken mother pays tribute to cyclist killed in Batley

A police car blocks Soothill Lane in Batley at the scene of the accident

A heartbroken mother has led tributes to her son who was killed in a road crash in Batley.

Daniel Jackson, 22, died yesterday when he was cycling in Soothill, Batley, and turned right into the junction of Grace Leather Lane when he was in collision with a bus.

Police are yet to formally identify the victim but he has been named locally by his mother Joelene Jackson.

Joelene said on Facebook: “The boy was Daniel Jackson. He was my son. He loved life, his friends, his family. He will be missed in every second of forever.”

Meanwhile police are continuing to appeal for anyone who saw the collision.

Sergeant Carl Quinn from the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: “We are appealing for witnesses to the incident along with anyone who may have seen the cyclist prior to this incident to come forward with any information.”

Anyone with any information should contact Sgt Quinn via 101 quoting log number 527 of 05/10.”