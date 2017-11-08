Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have described the death of a two-year-old boy from Golcar as a terrible accident.

Police and ambulance crews raced to a semi-detached house in Banks Road following reports of a seriously injured toddler who has not been named.

Not long afterwards the Yorkshire Air Ambulance was seen landing on nearby playing fields.

Three police vehicles arrived at the scene including a Crime Scene Investigation van which spent several hours outside the home.

It is understood one line of enquiry is that the boy was possibly crushed by a heavy object.

West Yorkshire Police said: “We were called at 7.26am to an address in Banks Road to reports of a two-year-old boy with serious injuries.

“Police and ambulance attended. Sadly the child was pronounced dead a short time later.

“Although we remain in the early stages of our enquiries the incident is not believed suspicious.”

Mrs Sue Lloyd, a 68-year-old retired medical secretary who lives next door to the house, said: “The couple haven’t lived here very long, no more than a few months I’d guess, but I’d say only since spring.

“A detective came and asked us some questions but we woke up very late this morning and didn’t know what was going on. They said it was a very serious injury.

“I only spoke to the mum once and didn’t get her name. It’s awful, he was only two years old.

“The time I spoke to her she had her little boy with her. She told me he was two-years-old but I didn’t get any names from either of them. I only saw them with the one son.

“I just can’t believe it’s happened. You never imagine it will be on your street, let alone next door to you.

“It’s just so sad. He seemed like a really happy little boy.”

Kirklees councillor Andrew Marchington who has represented the Golcar ward for over 10 years said: “I am shocked by what has happened. This was a tragic accident and my thoughts are with the family.”

And his colleague Clr Hilary Richards added: “It’s just very sad when anyone dies and especially so when it’s a young child.”

John Swallow who has lived across the road for almost 40 years and who celebrated becoming a grandfather in September said: “I only knew the couple slightly to say hello to.

“They were a young couple. I’d guess she was in her late 20s and he was in his early 30s.

“It’s horrific. It really makes you think about your own family. I can’t imagine what they’re going through. He was so young.”

Neighbour David Lockwood, 67, who has lived in the area for several decades, added: “They were a friendly family. I didn’t know any of their names but I used to say hello to them in passing. They just had the one son from what I saw.

“The man bought the house a year ago as far as I know and I think his partner moved in a few months ago. She hasn’t been there very long.

“It really is a tragic thing to happen to such a young family.”