A heartless dog owner let his animals maul a cat to death before he shovelled the body up and flung it over a wall.

A devastated family have released CCTV of the moments before and after their beloved pet was killed by two loose dogs.

Jessie, a four-year-old cat, was attacked and killed by the dogs right outside her owners’ home at Mount .

But sadly she was not discovered for over an hour after the dog walker scooped her up with a spade and dumped her in a field to die.

Her owners fear she may have been alive but died in pain from her injuries because of the man’s cruel bid to conceal the vicious dog attack.

The whole shocking ordeal was captured on video as Jessie, an RSPCA rescue cat, was set upon by two of three dogs that were off the lead.

Jessie’s owner, Harry Pearcey, 27, said his family were horrified at what had happened and wanted the owner of the dogs to be caught.

The video footage shows a man and a woman parking their car at Ray Gate, off New Hey Road, to take three dogs for a walk.

The dogs can then be seen running up the road and attacking the cat.

A minute later the male owner returns and orders the dogs into his car.

He fetches a spade, scoops up poor Jessie, and chucks her over a wall opposite her home.

Harry, who lives with his mum and brother at the house, said they believe she might have still been alive.

He explained: “We were at home and she had been missing for about an hour so I went out to look for her.

“I looked for about an hour until I found her over the wall in a bit of a mess.”

After finding Jessie’s body so close to home Harry reviewed the family’s CCTV and discovered the gruesome attack had been captured on his security system.

He has opted not to release it to the public but has given the Examiner the footage of the dog owner’s despicable actions shortly after.

“It’s horrible watching the attack,” he said.

“I know people might panic if that happens, but the dog owner could have dealt with it in a proper way rather than scraping her up with a shovel and chucking her over a wall.

“We don’t know if she was in a saveable condition.

“I went out the front door 15 minutes after this happened and if she had been there I could have rushed her to the vet.

“It’s just cruel. Anyone with a conscience would have turned back.”

Harry is urging anyone who knows someone that walks three dogs at Ray Gate to come forward or contact the police.

“What if it had been a kid?” he added.

“It took about a minute for the owner to appear after the dogs attacked Jessie.

“If that was a small child it could’ve been a different story.”

Inspector Steve Forrest from Huddersfield police headquarters told the Examiner he had viewed the CCTV footage.

He said: "There are some potential offences and it is now subject to further investigation."

West Yorkshire Police also advised Harry to contact Kirklees Council, who have told him they are unlikely to be able to help unless the culprit is identified.

Kirklees Council recently brought in new laws that makes it illegal to let dogs off the lead in most public places, including roads and pavements.

If you know who the dog walker is contact the police via 101.