A PUB landlord has labelled the theft of a charity collection box as “disgusting.”

Brendan Wilson, landlord of the Brooks Arms in Broad Lane, Moldgreen, discovered the box was missing and checked CCTV on Sunday night.

The recording at 11.32pm shows a man removing the cardboard collection box for Kirkwood Hospice from behind the bar and placing it on the counter, out of view of the camera.

A short time later it shows the man bending down as if something has fallen to the floor but, importantly, does not show the crucial moment.

Mr Wilson passed the matter to police to investigate.

He said: “It’s just disgusting to think someone could take charity money. It doesn’t matter how much was in the box, it’s the principle.

“We don’t ever empty them, we just have the people from Kirkwood come and take them and give us new ones so I’ve no idea how much was in there.

“Fortunately the actual plastic tub was chained to the pump and so it couldn’t be taken. It was full at the time.”

Mr Wilson said he had chosen Kirkwood Hospice as the pub’s charity because of the car for his late mother Joan Webb who died in 2014.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A man voluntarily attended at Huddersfield Police station on Monday, January 23, regarding the theft of a charity box from a pub the night before.

“He was interviewed by officers and given an adult community resolution with conditions. The matter has now been closed.”