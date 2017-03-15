Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A large fire is sweeping Holmfirth’s surrounding moorlands - but not to worry, it’s a GOOD thing.

If you’ve spotted the blaze on Good Bent and Meltham Moors today, there’s no need to be alarmed.

Assistance from the fire service won’t be necessary as local gamekeepers are currently clearing the moorlands of fast flourishing heather plants.

Heather is a familiar sight on Yorkshire’s moorlands.

Usually the shrubs grow in close proximity to each other, forming a thick blanket of vegetation.

The plant is responsible for providing the moorland’s wildlife with a sustainable habitat that supplies animals with food and shelter.

However if left unattended, heather plants can live for up to 20 years and eventually will become very tough with few leaves or flowers.

To prevent the moors from becoming a barren wasteland, gamekeepers will burn the heather to help rejuvenate the plant as well as ensure animals have a place to live.

The fires are carefully controlled to assure they are unable to spread and damage any surrounding wildlife.

This practice is usually carried out over the winter months or in early spring so not to disturb any birds nesting on the ground.