The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Met Office has predicted strong winds and heavy rain tomorrow for Yorkshire and the Humber.

The downpour is expected to start at 1am and continue to 11am.

"Flooding of a few homes and business is likely," the Met Office says.

"Bus and train services will probably be affected and spray and flooding is expected on roads, this all making journey times longer."

Huddersfield town centre will miss the worst of the weather, but it is expected to affect the M62 coming into the town from both directions.

Calderdale is also likely to be affected.

Today's weather for Huddersfield is to be windy until around 5pm when it should die down slightly, before picking back up in the morning.

Temperatures should not fall below 48f (9c) according to the Weather Channel.