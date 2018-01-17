Welcome to today's live updates as Huddersfield continues to battle heavy snow.

Traffic was subjected to severe disruption yesterday evening (Tuesday) as roads were ground to a halt. Some motorists on the M62 experienced delays of up to four hours.

Several roads were blocked, including the Woodhead Pass where there were a number of minor crashes. Bradford Road was also log-jammed with drivers taking more than an hour to travel the two miles from Bradley roundabout to the Huddersfield ring road.

Yellow weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office and remain in place today (Wednesday) for snow and ice.

Follow us for live updates on the weather, as well as traffic, road closures and possible school closures.

