Welcome to today's live updates as Huddersfield continues to battle heavy snow.
Traffic was subjected to severe disruption yesterday evening (Tuesday) as roads were ground to a halt. Some motorists on the M62 experienced delays of up to four hours.
Several roads were blocked, including the Woodhead Pass where there were a number of minor crashes. Bradford Road was also log-jammed with drivers taking more than an hour to travel the two miles from Bradley roundabout to the Huddersfield ring road.
Yellow weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office and remain in place today (Wednesday) for snow and ice.
Royds Hall is OPEN
All Royds Hall Academy sites are open today despite the weather, they just confirmed for us.
Council website crashes!
Looks like the Kirklees Council website is experiencing some issues this morning.
We’ll update you as soon as we have more information about school closures.
Road closures
Morning, Huddersfield!
Here’s a list of the roads which are closed this morning due to the weather:
- Woodhead Road in Holmfirth is closed in both directions between the A635 Greenfield Road and A628 turn off for Holmfirth
- The A635 over Saddleworth Moor is closed between Holmfirth and Greenfield
- The Woodhead Pass is closed - and so is the Snake Pass
- Huddersfield Road in Denshaw is closed in both directions between the A640 Rochdale Road and B6114 Moselden Height, affecting traffic between Oldham and Huddersfield