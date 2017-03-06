Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man caught shoplifting two days after his release from prison attacked a security guard as he struggled to get away.

Saqib Bhatti was stopped as he tried to steal goods from a branch of Morrisons on Saturday afternoon.

The 35-year-old was desperate to fund a heroin addiction he’d fallen into as a teenager, Kirklees magistrates were told.

He pleaded guilty to charges of theft and assault by beating.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Locked up in February Share this video Watch Next

Prosecutor Andy Wills said when Bhatti entered the Heckmondwike store he was observed acting suspiciously in the confectionery aisle.

He filled a bag with chocolate and chewing gum and tried to leave the store when the security guard asked to see his receipt.

(Photo: Google Street View)

Bhatti, of Trueman Avenue in Heckmondwike, tried to push past the staff member and flailed his arms around as he elbowed him in the face.

The goods, worth £126, were recovered and Bhatti tested positive for the use of cocaine and opiates.

Magistrates heard that he had 121 offences to his name, 74 for theft.

He was released from a 12-week custodial sentence two days before his latest offence.

Peter Smith, mitigating, said that following his release from prison his client decided to steal to fund his lifestyle.

He added: “He fell into heroin misuse in his late teens and needs to break the cycle.”

Magistrates jailed Bhatti for two weeks.