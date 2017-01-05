Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A decades-old advertising poster for Heineken featuring Paul Daniels has reappeared - as if by magic - in Huddersfield.

The artwork has been discovered on the wall of a building at the junction of Lockwood Road and Albert Street in Lockwood – and brought back memories for Netherthong man Julian Stancliffe.

The advert shows the magician, who passed away in March last year, vanishing after drinking the beer – with the famous catchline “refreshes the parts other beers cannot reach.”

Mr Stancliffe, who works as an electrician, said the tiled wall was used to put up posters before a proper billboard was erected.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

“I remember it because I used to go past it regularly,” he said. “The building used to be an electrical workshop. Now it’s the A1 Autocentre.

“When it was decided to put up a proper billboard they never took down the old poster. Now the billboard has gone and the battens are exposed along with the last poster put on the tiled wall.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Magician Paul Daniels dies aged 77 Share this video Watch Next

Mr Stancliffe said the poster was a reminder of days gone by when roadside hoardings were allowed to advertise alcoholic drinks and tobacco products.

Paul Daniels reappeared in adverts for Heineken in 2001 – this time on TV. In one ad, Paul in white tie and tails serenades wife Debbie with The Carpenters’ song Close To You. The caption reads: “Buy a pint of Heineken or we’ll keep running this commercial.”

Do you know of any old beer advertising posters around Huddersfield? E-mail your memories and pictures to editorial@examiner.co.uk