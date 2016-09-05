Login Register
Help me find my dad...and he may be an old Huddersfield Town fan

Mum-of-two wants to track down mystery birth father to complete 'family jigsaw'

Joanne Beck with birth mum Ann Shepherd
A woman in Australia is trying to trace her birth father – who she believes was a big Huddersfield Town supporter.

Joanne Beck, 50, was born in the UK but fostered and adopted as a baby.

She was taken Down Under by her adoptive parents and now lives in Brisbane.

Mum-of-two Joanne tracked down and met her birth mum, Ann Shepherd, before she died last year aged 75.

But the identity of her dad remains a mystery and little is known about him – apart from his love for Huddersfield Town.

Joanne Beck, who lives in Brisbane, Australia, is searching for her mystery birth father who she believes was a Huddersfield Town fan
“I am 50 now and this is the last piece of my family jigsaw,” said Joanne. “I have always wanted to find him but not having a name makes it very difficult.”

Joanne was born in Reading, Berkshire, on May 1, 1966. On her birth certificate her mother was recorded as a “domestic servant” living in Mason Street, Reading.

The entry for her father and his occupation was left blank.

“All I know is that my mother said he was four or five years older than her so he’ll now be in his late 70s or early 80s if he’s still alive,” said Joanne.

“They met in Reading and it was a one-night stand. He supported Huddersfield Town and had a blue and white striped scarf. He was a factory worker and lived in a council flat but that’s all we know.”

Joanne was born in May meaning her parents could have met in August or September, 1965. Sadly, one of twins, her sister was stillborn.

Joanne has a close family member who suffers from a serious medical condition and she hopes that finding her birth father will provide some answers.

To help her find her dad she has enlisted the help of Huddersfield Town Supporters’ Association and the Examiner.

Anyone with information can contact Joanne by e-mail on tmj.beck@bigpond.com

The number and density of takeaways in Kirklees threatens the health of the borough

The number of fast food businesses in Kirklees today is twice what it was five years ago - a fact that is threatening the health of the area’s inhabitants. But, how much do we know – or care – about what’s in a takeaway?

