Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Colne Valley Labour Party are running a series of free sessions for victims of domestic violence.

They have been organised by Dr Hestor Dunlop, a GP in Huddersfield and Hayley Reid, a Homeopath in Marsden who have teamed up as volunteers.

Colne Valley Labour Party Chairman James O’Flynn said: “Domestic violence is a huge, but largely hidden issue affecting millions of people. The statistics are shocking, suggesting that one in four women will experience domestic violence in their life time. Two women are murdered every week in the UK by a current or former partner. The Labour party has long been committed to equality and empowering women, this inspirational project organised by Hayley and Hestor is a continuation of that.”

Dr Dunlop said: “There are so many issues that people are struggling with in these hard times but we both see at first hand how the burden of care and stress falls onto women and wanted to offer something practical to help.”

The project lasts for 10 weeks and women can come to as many sessions as they want.

The sessions run from 10am until 12noon every Friday and start today (Jan 13).

Phone 07899 860417 for more information.