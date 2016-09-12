Login Register
Hepworth United Football Club gets £340,000 towards a new clubhouse

Aims to boost the number of female and young players

Colne Valley MP Jason McCartney hands over a £340,019 cheque to Hepworth United FC president Mick Walker.

It’s a big cheque for a big project. Hepworth United FC wants to build a new state-of-the-art changing room pavilion and has been given £340,000 to do so.

The club has been in existence for over 100 years and operates 20 junior and senior football teams which involves more than 300 players.

It has a strong reputation for youth development, providing continuity for players to move into senior football.

The investment is a vital part of its five year plan and during these years aims to boost participation by 40% over five years, especially among female players and those aged 14 to 25.

The club has worked with the Football Foundation and Sheffield and Hallamshire FA to develop a five-year Football Development Plan, which is a vision for how football should be played at the site, to ensure the facility is used to its full potential.

It has Chartered Standard Community Club status.

The new facility will include two changing rooms, two officials’ changing rooms, a clubroom, kitchen and refreshment facilities, spectator toilets and storage equipment.

Jason McCartney, MP for Colne Valley, presented the cheque to Hepworth United FC that will enable the club to build a new changing room pavilion

The investment came from the Premier League & The FA Facilities Fund, which is delivered by the Football Foundation, the country’s largest sports charity.

Jason McCartney, MP for Colne Valley, was in Hepworth to present the giant cheque to the club.

Mr McCartney said: “The new changing room facility will provide much needed space in which local sportspeople can change in safety and comfort.

“When finished these new facilities will allow local people to enjoy being active and play football as part of a healthy lifestyle.”

David Brennan, Chairman of Hepworth United FC, said: “It is fantastic news for the club to have received this investment from the Premier League & The FA Facilities Fund. It will improve the quality of facilities at the club significantly and have a lasting effect on local grassroots football.”

