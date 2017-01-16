Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of Huddersfield’s best-loved bars is set to close.

Herbert’s Bar, on Cross Church Street, is shutting its doors to make way for the proposed multi-million pound Kingsgate Leisure scheme.

The £14.4m extension to the shopping centre’s complex would include a multi-screen cinema, restaurants and leisure facilities.

Staff posted on the bar’s Facebook page: “With a heavy heart and a clenched fist we’re sad to say the rumours are true - Herbert’s Bar is closing.

“Why? Well, obviously we need a new cinema in the town centre. Kingsgate know what they’re doing.”

The bar’s last night is on January 28, offering free entry for customers wishing to “get (their) funk on in Huddersfield’s last real bar in the town centre.”

Music will be provided by Mos, Phil.i.am and some special guests while an “all star bar staff” line up will see some old faces pulled out of retirement for the closing down party.

The bar is owned by Philip Barden, who also runs the Northern Taps which is just around the corner on King Street.

A life-long Town fan, he named Herbert’s in honour of legendary Town manager Herbert Chapman.

Staff joked that they hoped to get rid of as much alcohol as possible and aim for a very late finish.

They said: “It’s been an amazing journey and we’d love to see you all there throughout our last couple of weeks.

“It’s very much a case of what can only be described as the only bar that isn’t faceless in Huddersfield’s main strip closing its doors.

“There are no words that can thank you all for coming over the last five or so years but let’s go out with a bang.”

Fans were quick to express their sadness at the news.

Joanne Solomans said: “That is so sad!! It’s the only decent bar in Huddersfield... Will miss it.”

But there is still hope for Herbert’s many loyal customers as staff have teased that they might be relocating.

The proposals for Kingsgate Leisure include a nine-screen cinema, new restaurant units at street and first floor levels, a basement leisure unit and new servicing for deliveries to premises fronting Cross Church Street.

The new plans also call for a 20,000sq ft extension of an existing Kingsgate shop unit, currently occupied by fashion retailer Next which will extend the scheme behind Cross Church Street in the direction of Oldgate House.

WD Huddersfield Ltd says that 259 new full-time jobs will be created and Kirklees’ economy will be boosted to the tune of £7.7m per year.