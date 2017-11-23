Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Retailers are ready for a Black Friday sales bonanza despite warnings to consumers to ignore the hype.

Some are promising fresh deals from midnight online, and a number of big-name chains are extending their high street opening hours to cope with expected customer enthusiasm.

However, a survey by consumer group Which? has already indicated that more than half of deals last year were the same price or cheaper months either side of the event and has urged consumers to research prices thoroughly before buying.

MoneySavingExpert said: “If you were planning to buy something worth £100 anyway and it’s 30% off, it’s a saving. If the same item isn’t on your list, it’s a £70 cost.”

Here are some of the Black Friday deals being offered by retailers in Huddersfield’s Kingsgate shopping centre.

* Clothes shop New Look is advertising ‘25% off everything’ in their ‘Black Friday’ deal – which ends Monday.

* Shoe shop Clarks has 20% off ‘adult styles.’

* House of Fraser has several special offers including a Tefal Intuition pan set for £130 (previously £260)

* Jewellery store Swarovski has ‘30% off’ on ‘selected lines’.

* Hair salon Supercuts has knocked £20 off GHD products.

* Topshop/Topman is offering 50% off on selected lines.

* Shoe shop Office has 20% off in store and online (exclusions apply)

* Suit Direct has a Black Friday promotion with ‘up to 50% off selected lines.’

* Toy store Smiggle has a 30% off gifts promotion for ‘Colour Friday.’

* River Island is offering 20% off for a minimum spend of £75.

* The Body Shop has a 40% off deal on selected items.

* GAME is open until 11pm on Black Friday with various deals on games and consoles.

* The Perfume Shop is selling various perfumes including DKNY for less than the Recommended Retail Price.

* Holiday firm TUI has £75 off sailings with Marella Cruises and £150 off long-haul package holidays.