Children’s charity Barnardo’s wants your unwanted Christmas gifts ... and has revealed a list of the presents people simple don’t want.

These will be sold in their shops across West Yorkshire – including on New Street in Huddersfield town centre – to help disadvantaged children and young people, including those who are living in poverty, who are disabled or who have been sexually exploited.

It is estimated that over £2.4billion worth of gifts given at Christmas are deemed unsuitable, with a third of those ending up gathering dust in the back of a cupboard.

A poll found that the selfie stick is considered to be one of the least sought after present by 45% of us, followed by musical socks at 43%, bathroom scales at 34% and a set of saucepans or animal slippers at 26%.

Adam Berry, Area Business Manager for Barnardo’s, said: “Barnardo’s stores are dependent upon the public’s kind donations. Our profits go directly into our work with some of the UK’s most vulnerable children and young people.

“If you receive a gift at Christmas that you know you won’t use then please think of Barnardo’s. Your unsuitable gift could be enjoyed by someone else whilst benefiting the children who need it most.”

Barnardo’s has 715 shops nationwide.

To find out more information about Barnardo’s work, how to donate or to find a store near you, please visit www.barnardos.org.uk/shop .