They're back! After a summer of hiding in dark corners, sex-crazed spiders have been scurrying across Huddersfield homes in search for a mate.

Giant spiders have been spotted in living rooms, kitchens and bathrooms — including the Giant House Spider, which can grow to be as big as a mouse!

We've had scores of pictures of eight-legged horrors spotted in your home — from sink lurkers to living room loungers and even a huge one in a car!

Are you brave enough to look at some of Huddersfield's biggest spiders in our 'shock therapy' video above?

Take a deep breath, press play... and see if you can make it to the end!

Did you watch it all? Share it with your mates and see if they're brave enough!

Arachnologist Chris Ayre told the Examiner that giant spiders will flock to homes in a bid to find a mate, before quickly breeding, and laying up safe for the winter.

He added: “Giant house spiders are the Golden Retrievers of the spider world, because they are much less shy than their relatives.”

Here are five ways to send spiders back into the great outdoors:

The classic cup and glass method - Probably the most popular method for getting rid of incy wincy, and all you need is a cup or glass and bit of card. Simply pop the glass/cup over the spider, gently slide the card underneath it (taking care not to trap any spider legs!) and transport the spider outside before setting him free. All you need to do now is work up the courage to approach it! Web removal - Sometimes our eight-legged housemates like to weave a web in our houseplants - and if you do happen to spot a spider hanging out on its web, there's an easy way to send it packing. Break off the leaves/twigs/shoots the web is constructed between, and, holding the web in tact), take the spider outside. No more web, and no more spider! The tapping method - A good way to stop spiders squirming in transit, apparently. Gently ease push the spider into a dustpan, then lightly tap the underside of the dustpan while carrying spidey outside. The vibrations stop the spider from moving, meaning you're less likely to scream and throw the dustpan, and spider, in the air. The nudging method - If your spider is already near a window, or doorway, gently encourage it to get some fresh air. You can use your hand, a ruler, a stick - anything you can gently use to give the spider a nudge towards freedom. Be gentle - if you're subtle enough, he might even think it's his own idea. The emergency method: For those who freeze at the sight of a spider: 1) Call your mum/dad/boyfriend/girlfriend/husband/wife/brother/sister/anyone who isn't as terrified as you. 2) Make clear that there is a spider in the house (screaming "It's huge, it's going to eat me!" usually does it) and that if it's not removed immediately, you will faint. 3) Squeal as your rescuer comes round, probably armed with a glass and piece of card, and does the dirty work. 4) Watch the spider be released outside and pray it doesn't turn around and come straight back in. 5) Take some deep breaths, thank your rescuer, and be glad the whole sorry affair is over.

Here's our full gallery of spiders spotted by you: