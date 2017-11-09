Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More images have been released showing the latest £30m landmark building Huddersfield University wants to build.

The 80,700sq ft five-storey Barbara Hepworth Building has been named after the renowned West Yorkshire-born sculptor, will house the School of Art, Design and Architecture and will be built alongside the Huddersfield Narrow Canal at Queen Street South.

It will be designed by AHR, an architect firm with operations in Huddersfield.

AHR, which includes AHR Building Consultancy Ltd with offices at Market Street in the town centre, has built a strong relationship with the university, having worked on a number of new build and refurbishment projects including the award-winning Oastler Building , which was officially unveiled by HRH The Duke of York KG in April 2017.

The £28m building – home to the Law School and Humanities Department – was announced in July as winner of Best Education Building by the West Yorkshire Local Authority Building Control Award.

AHR has also worked on the £6.7m refurbishment of the Joseph Priestley Building.

It has also worked for clients including Kirklees Council and Huddersfield New College.

Anthony Langan, AHR director and education sector lead, said: “The University of Huddersfield is investing heavily in its estate, creating world-class facilities for students and staff. We are proud to once again be working with the university on another iconic building.

“This will be a dynamic building which reflects the artistic and innovative work of the departments based within it. At the creative heart of the new campus it will also complement the natural environment around Huddersfield Narrow Canal and the industrial heritage of the Spärck Jones Building (formerly Canalside West).”

The Spärck Jones Building is named after Huddersfield-born Karen Ida Boalth Spärck Jones who during her career in computer science campaigned hard for more women to enter computing.

Facilities at the Barbara Hepworth Building will include cutting-edge design and construction studios, fine art studios, CAD computer laboratories, lecture rooms, research space, a library and a café.

The building is the first piece in the jigsaw of the university’s redevelopment of the area around Queen Street South – including land previously occupied by engineering firm Thomas Broadbent and Sons – which will be known as the Western Campus.