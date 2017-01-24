Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We already have Wensleydale cheese, Yorkshire puddings, pikelets and parkin...and from next week add caviar to the list of Yorkshire delicacies.

A family-run business, Premier Farming Yorkshire, is about to produce its own caviar from imported sturgeon at the company’s fish farm on the outskirts of Leeds.

The sturgeon, aged between 10 and 12, are expected to produce their first batch of eggs for the London restaurant market later this month.

The company has a licence to extract the eggs using a natural harvesting technique which involves gently massaging the female sturgeon’s tummy, rather than the old way which involved killing the fish.

It means that the fish will be able to produce another 15-20 batches of eggs over the next 15-20 years, according to a company spokesman.

Company manager John Addey, who has been involved in the fish farming industry for 30 years, said the farm had taken delivery of 82 sturgeon with more than 400 more to follow over the coming months.

“This is the first time that caviar has been produced in Yorkshire,” he said.

“Our first batch (of eggs) is coming off next Tuesday. It will take 4-6 weeks to mature once it has been harvested. We have sold to one wholesaler in London who supplies the top restaurants.”

He has his fingers crossed that his caviar passes the all-important taste test.

When it is ready, the product – marketed as KC Caviar – will sell for £100 for a 50 gram tin–- the “normal market price,” says Mr Addey.

He described the business as the country’s only “hatchery to retirement caviar farm.”

The company is also working with conservation experts to help reinstate sturgeon into protected breeding areas in Hungary and Bulgaria over the next two to three years.

Mr Addey said the family-run firm was proud of its non-invasive production method which meant the fish would not be harmed.

“Traditional sturgeon farms around the world will kill three million sturgeon to reach their 2020 production target,” he added.

“We will achieve our target from just 500 females, which will still be alive in 2030 and beyond.

“The farm has been constructed in newly-adapted premises on the outskirts of Leeds, housing over one million litres of filtered Yorkshire spring water, for the mature female sturgeons and the state-of-the-art caviar production unit.”

There are plans to host school visits to the farm, which is not far from the company offices in Garforth. A competition has also been launched to allow people to name each sturgeon.

The company is run by John Addey, who is general manager, and his son Mark, who is managing director.