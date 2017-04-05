Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Another major Kirklees A-road is to be dug up for gasworks.

Work begins on the A62 Leeds Road at Mirfield on Saturday.

The project, close to the junction with Stocksbank Road near Starbucks, has been scheduled for the school Easter holidays.

But with the busy road being a key link between the M62 and north Kirklees, jams are still expected.

Signs put up on the roadside say the work will take two weeks but Northern Gas Networks (NGN) has confirmed to the Examiner that the project should take only one week – due to finish on Good Friday, April 14.

NGN said the work was to fulfill a £20,000 upgrade to ageing metal gas mains.

Engineers will be working from Saturday to Friday between 7am and 7pm.

Temporary three-way traffic signals will be manually operated at the junction of Leeds Road and Stocksbank Road for the duration of the project.

Paul Huntington, site manager for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We have worked closely with Kirklees Council to carefully plan these works and will be doing all we can to minimise disruption to customers.

“We will endeavour to complete the project as quickly and safely as possible and will keep customers updated as work progresses.

“We would like to take this opportunity to apologise for any inconvenience caused during these works and thank everyone for their patience and support as we carry out this essential upgrade.”