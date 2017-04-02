Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 350 cyclists took part in an event which has raised around £5,000 to help promising young bike enthusiasts in Kirklees.

The Ronde Van Calderdale (RVC) set off from Spen Valley Sports College in Liversedge and there were two routes – one 72 miles and the other 50.

The route took in Outlane, Marsden , Slaithwaite and notorious climbs on cobbles such as Trooper Lane in Halifax and then Oxenhope Moor and Wainstalls in Calderdale. In all It included 13 cobbled climbs.

Organiser Darren Stringer, who lives in Elland, said: “It’s held on the same day as the Tour de Flanders which is famous for its rides over cobbles so we thought we’d do the same here in Calderdale as there are so many cobbled roads.

“It’s been promoted by British Cycling and this is the sixth time we have run it and it has gained national significance. It’s exceptionally challenging.”

The event attracted riders from all over the country – from Scotland down to Brixton in London.

The Tour de Flanders is also known as De Ronde hence the unusual name for the Calderdale event.

All proceeds go to help develop riders from Kirklees Cycling Academy and five of its riders, all members of British Cycling, were selected for the Olympic Development Apprenticeship in October 2014.