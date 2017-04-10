Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manchester Airport is to have direct flights to Agadir in Morocco from this winter.

And the pledge is that those wanting some sun when it gets freezing here won’t have to pay to much for their great escape.

Moroccan low cost airline Air Arabia Maroc will start twice weekly flights from October to the resort which will make Manchester the only airport in the UK outside of London served by the carrier.

The new service will operate on Thursdays and Sundays on an Airbus A320. Fares start from £60 one way.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said: “We look forward to connecting Manchester with Agadir and we are confident that this step will further cater to the needs of our growing customer base. Agadir offers a great tourism experience year around with its unique beaches, mountains, golf resorts and excellent dining options”.

Stephen Turner, Commercial Director for Manchester Airport, said: “It’s great news that Air Arabia Maroc will start flights to Agadir from Manchester this winter. Agadir is a great beach resort that also offers fantastic access to the Atlas Mountains. This route will provide the 22million people in our catchment area with further choice on how to reach this exciting destination.”