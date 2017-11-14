Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Colne Valley MP Thelma Walker has been named Campaigner of the Week for the second time in as many months by Parliament’s in-house magazine, The House.

The November 13 issue commended her ongoing fight to do away with VAT on community-bought defibrillators.

Mrs Walker first beat 649 members of parliament to the award for her #Thelma100days campaign on social media, which shared the experiences of a new member of parliament.

She said “I am surprised and humbled to have been picked for a second time around so soon for Campaigner of the Week.

“When I was elected to Parliament, I said I would campaign on the issues that impact our local communities and I have been doing that.”

To sign the petition to scrap VAT on community-purchased defibrillators, visit: https://you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/scrap-vat-on-community-purchased-defibrillators