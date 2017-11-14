Colne Valley MP Thelma Walker has been named Campaigner of the Week for the second time in as many months by Parliament’s in-house magazine, The House.
The November 13 issue commended her ongoing fight to do away with VAT on community-bought defibrillators.
Mrs Walker first beat 649 members of parliament to the award for her #Thelma100days campaign on social media, which shared the experiences of a new member of parliament.
She said “I am surprised and humbled to have been picked for a second time around so soon for Campaigner of the Week.
“When I was elected to Parliament, I said I would campaign on the issues that impact our local communities and I have been doing that.”
To sign the petition to scrap VAT on community-purchased defibrillators, visit: https://you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/scrap-vat-on-community-purchased-defibrillators