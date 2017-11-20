Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The daily grind to get to work seems to be taking even longer with the average daily journey for car driving commuters in Yorkshire now 53 minutes.

That’s the equivalent of 25 working days a year, according to TUC analysis.

Getting to and from work now takes commuters in Yorkshire an extra four minutes a day compared with a decade ago – the equivalent of an extra 14 hours a year spent on congested roads and packed trains.

Nationally, commuters are facing an average daily journey of 58 minutes, up five minutes from a decade ago.

The number of workers facing very long commutes of more than two hours is up by 34%, with 3.2 million people now facing very long journeys.

Rail commuters face the longest journeys, taking an average of 2 hours and 12 minutes every day – an increase of four minutes on the last decade.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Bus commuters must set aside 39 minutes a day - up by seven minutes.

Cyclists (43 minutes) and walkers (30 minutes) have the quickest daily journeys.

Londoners take the longest to get to and from work - one hour and 21 minutes each day – up by six minutes in the last decade. Welsh workers have the shortest daily commute in Great Britain at 49 minutes.

Every English region now faces an average commute time of over 50 minutes a day.

The TUC blames growing commutes on three main factors - low government spending on transport infrastructure; employers not offering flexible and home working and real wages falling while property prices soar, making it hard to move closer to work.

TUC Regional Secretary for Yorkshire and Humberside Bill Adams said: “We’re now spending 25 working days a year going to and from work. That’s wasted time, which could have been better spent with family and friends.

“Commutes should be getting shorter, but inflexible bosses and our cash-starved transport system mean we’re wasting more and more time getting to work.

“It doesn’t have to be like this. Home working and less rigid hours would take pressure off road and rail. And serious government investment could give us a transport network that’s up to the job.”

* If you have a particularly long or unusual commute then contact our newsdesk on 01484 437712.