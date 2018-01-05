Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

December was not a good time to need hospital treatment in Yorkshire.

Winter pressures left more than 200 Huddersfield and Calderdale patients waiting in the back of ambulances for more than half-an-hour.

NHS figures released yesterday show an unlucky handful had waits of over an hour before they could be brought in.

One patient waited more than 60 minutes on December 2, 3, 9, and Christmas Day.

On December 13 three patients had more than an hour’s wait while on New Year’s Eve two were left in the ambulance for more than an hour.

Across Yorkshire almost 7,500 patients have faced waits of half-an-hour of more and of these 2,176 faced waits in the back of ambulances of over an hour.

Meanwhile, the availability of beds at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and Calderdale Royal hit a monthly low on New Year’s Eve with only 37 of the 688 open beds free for new patients.

Doctors at HRI and Calderdale Royal would also have struggled to transfer patients to specialist sites during December.

Leeds General Infirmary was 100% full for 16 days during December while Mid Yorkshire Hospitals – which include Dewsbury and Pinderfields – were more than 99% full on December 3 and at above 95% capacity for much of the month.

Barnsley hospital, used by many patients in rural south Kirklees, has been 100% full for 20 of 42 days so far this winter.

Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable said: “These figures show the NHS crisis in Yorkshire is worsening.

“Thousands of patients are being left stuck in ambulances outside A&Es while several hospitals are suffering from a severe lack of beds.

“Every day seems to bring yet more bad news about the state of the health service. The blame for this lies firmly at the government’s door.

“Ministers refused to provide the funding top NHS officials said was necessary and now patients are paying the price.

“It’s time to give the NHS and care the extra cash they desperately need by putting a penny on income tax which would raise almost £1bn a year for health and care services in Yorkshire alone.”

The figures come amid a deepening NHS capacity crisis.

Tens of thousands of non-urgent operations and routine outpatient appointments have been shelved by NHS England to ease pressures on hospitals.

Niall Dickson, chief executive of the NHS Confederation which represents organisations across the healthcare system, warned that Thursday’s figures did not reflect the scale of the problem facing the health service.

He said: “Staff are working at full capacity to deliver the right care, but the pressures are becoming intolerable.

“Figures from the last six weeks show the number of people arriving at A&E has remained fairly consistent but today’s results highlight the increasing number of people experiencing delays in ambulances as they arrive.

“The stats also mask the pressures which can be seen across all parts of the system - in social care, community and mental health services – as well as at the hospital front door and in our ambulance services.

“These delays cause distress to patients and their families but emergency departments are seen as a litmus test for the rest of the system.

“If the health service cannot cope at its front door, what lies behind it will also be struggling.”

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has apologised to patients for the wave of cancellations, saying it was “absolutely not what I want.”