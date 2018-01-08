Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It seems anything can be made out of Lego ... and a court clerk who works in Huddersfield has created this model of Emley Moor mast.

Luc Byard has loved using Lego ever since he was a child ... and he’s now 38 and works at Huddersfield Magistrates.

He also writes stories based on a roll-playing science fiction game called Andromeda’s Gates that is played on a European Lego site called Euro Bricks and often constructs his characters out of Lego before writing about them.

He said: “I made the Emley Moor mast as part of an online competition to build UK landmarks and the original was a foot high but I wasn’t happy with it.

“Once the competition was over I thought I’d try it on a smaller scale and this was the result. It’s about seven inches tall and the size means it can be easily displayed on a desk. When I’m building things like this I use a photo as a reference and when I’m then designing it I try to catch the ‘feel’ of something, not just its technical accuracies.”

He added: “By doing what I do I am trying to encourage youngsters to get creative. They can let their imaginations go and then build something that is very real and also something they can keep.”

Anyone wanting to read Luc’s work can see it on the website www.eurobricks.com and he also shows people how to build intricate Lego models from scratch on his Flickr page.