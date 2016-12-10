Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Little Inaaya Ali is a champ twice over.

The bubbly 18-month-old-month has been voted Examiner Baby of the Year 2016 – after winning the title last year.

Proud parents Amna and Sajid Ali, of Marsh, were delighted for their daughter, who also won the 10 to 18 months category in this year’s competition and receives £100 Love 2 Shop vouchers along with the coveted title.

Said Sajid: “We couldn’t believe it. We were over the moon. We didn’t think she would win again.”

He said Inaaya was a lively little girl. “She doesn’t walk, she runs.

“She loves singing her nursery rhymes and watching cartoons – and she loves anything to do with Frozen.”

Five-month-old Kruvi Patel won the category for babies up to nine months.

Now parents Krunal and Tanvi, of Crosland Moor, have spotted a star potential and applied for Kruvi to join a child modelling agency. Said Krunal: “It’s fantastic that Kruvi won her category. We will enter the Examiner competition again next year and let’s see if she can win the title.”

Ruby-Mae Harrington, aged two-and-a-half, won the 19 to 36 months category.

Mum Gemma, of Newsome, said: “We decided to enter as a bit of fun, but I’m so proud of her. She loves going out, playing with her friends and going to the play gym – and winding her mother up!”

Three-year-old Jacob James won the category for three to five-year-olds.

Mum Danielle Starling, of Elland, said: “He is mischievous and has a fun personality. He loves his little sister, Annabelle, who is four months old and shares toys with her.”

The parents of Kruvi, Ruby-Mae and Jacob will each receive £50 Love 2 Shop vouchers to spend on their lovely little ones.