Here's four amazing things you did this week

We know you're a generous lot in Huddersfield — and here are some inspiring tales to prove it.

Each week we round up the fundraising efforts and charity events that have raised cash for good causes and celebrate the people who work hard to help those in need.

From family fun days to charity head shaves, running challenges to auctions and more, people across Huddersfield are hosting events to support local and national causes.

If you're planning a charity event, taking on a marathon or doing something brilliant for a good cause, get in touch to be part of our weekly round up.

Email what you did, how much you raised and pictures from your fundraiser to editorial@examiner.co.uk. Please include a contact number.

Here are this week's fabulous fundraisers:

Mum embraces baldness in charity headshave

A brave mother-of-two battling cancer and tired of losing her hair decided to shave it off instead and raise money for Kirkwood Hospice.

Angela Bentley, 50, is proud of her newly-bald head while revelling in the knowledge she’s raised £2,000 for the hospice.

The Dalton mum has been undergoing treatment over the past three-and-a-half years after being diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer in 2013.

Lauren Ruscoe, mum Angela Bentley and son Connor for charity head shave.

But two weeks into a fresh round of chemotherapy, Angela’s hair began falling out and she decided to set up a fundraising page and “brave the shave.”

Daughter Lauren Ruscoe, 22, said: “We’ve been to hell and back over the past three years so we wanted to make something good come out of something not so good.

“Mum set up a fundraising page and a lot of people shared it. It raised over £2,000 in three days and is still going up. We are all completely overwhelmed.”

Dewsbury school digs deep for food bank

Pupils and teachers at Headfield Junior School in Thornhill Lees raided their cupboards for those less fortunate.

As part of the school’s harvest celebrations, everyone bought in tins and boxes containing provisions for Batley Food Bank.

The charity is supported by the school’s local church, Holy Innocents.

One of the volunteers also came to speak to children in a special assembly about the work they do and how it benefits people in the community on low incomes.

WATCH: Baby ballet Danceathon fundraiser in Meltham

Spooks out to play for Halloween lunch

Charity lunch at Bertie's, Elland, for Kirkwood Hospice: L-R Christine Baldwin, Claire Hambleton, Sue Smith and Martin Hambleton

A few spooks were ex-spectred as dozens gathered for a Halloween-themed fundraiser for Kirkwood Hospice.

Christine Baldwin, along with friends Sue Smith and Claire Hambleton, raised £2,224 for the hospice, where her father-in-law Colin passed away in January.

The lunch at Bertie’s, in Elland, was attended by 90 members from Huddersfield Lawn Tennis & Squash Club and featured magician Luke Lenihan as well as a Halloween-themed bingo and a quiz.

Beards for bowel cancer

Forget Let It Snow, men in Huddersfield are being asked to let it GROW this festive season.

Beating Bowel Cancer’s Decem-beard campaign encourages men to ditch the razors and go grizzly in December to raise awareness of the disease and raise funds to support patients and their families.

Kathryn Leveret, community fundraiser for Beating Bowel Cancer in Yorkshire, said: “Decem-beard is a fun and simple way for local men to help us take on bowel cancer.

“I’m hoping as many people as possible from Yorkshire will get behind the cause.”