Here's how to become a bus driver with First West Yorkshire

Fifty new jobs up for grabs at West Yorkshire depots

Trainee drivers undergoing training at a First Bus depot

Ever thought being a bus driver would be just the ticket?

First West Yorkshire, one of the biggest bus operators in the region and running dozens of services across Huddersfield, is calling for drivers to apply for one of 50 jobs currently available.

Why is First Bus recruiting?

The company says that 125 of its 1,800-plus drivers had been with the business for more than 30 years – so it is now looking to train the next generation of drivers. It said: “First West Yorkshire is known for providing many of its staff with a job for life and following recent changes that have seen additional services added to First West Yorkshire’s remit, the business has recognised the need to recruit new drivers to its loyal workforce.”

Who can apply?

Anyone aged over the age of 18 who has had a clean car driver licence for 12 months.

What can I expect if I apply?

Applicants go through a selection process which involves undergoing a medical, taking a theory test and a maths test, an interview with a manager and a practical driving test at the bus depot before training out on the road.

Trainee drivers undergoing training at a First Bus depot Picture by John Young © www.youngmedia.co.uk 2015

How do I apply?

Visit www.firstgroup.com

What’s so good about being a bus driver?

Will Pearson, business manager at First West Yorkshire, who has been with the business for more than 20 years, said: “Having started my First Bus career as a driver, I know first hand how great this job can be for people looking for a new challenge.

“You’re very much your own boss, as once you’re in the driving seat, you’re in charge of your day and you get to meet so many different types of people, which can be more appealing than the type of job where you’re stuck at desk from nine to five!

“There’s also great development opportunities available for people who want it. I drove out of the Kirkstall Road depot in Leeds for seven years followed by two years as a ‘bookman’ or desk supervisor and then I worked my way through various promotions to then become a business manager in 2013.

“We also offer attractive benefits to our staff across the company, including a free bus pass for you and your family, which not many people know about.”

